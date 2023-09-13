Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 10534.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10507 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti's stock opened at 10,534.9 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 10,568.2 and a low of 10,396 throughout the day. Maruti's market capitalization is currently at 3,17,395.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at 10,547 and the 52-week low is at 8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti's shares on this day was 15,693.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10534.9 on last trading day

