Maruti Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti's stock opened at ₹10,534.9 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹10,568.2 and a low of ₹10,396 throughout the day. Maruti's market capitalization is currently at ₹3,17,395.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at ₹10,547 and the 52-week low is at ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti's shares on this day was 15,693.

