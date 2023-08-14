Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's stocks plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 9355.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9290 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki India's stock opened at 9417.95 and closed at 9355.25. The stock had a high of 9417.95 and a low of 9306.05. The market capitalization of the company was 281,494.81 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was 10,036.7 and the 52-week low was 8076.65. On the BSE, a total of 299 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9290, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹9355.25

The current price of Maruti stock is 9290. There has been a 0.7% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -65.25.

14 Aug 2023, 09:39 AM IST Maruti Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.2%
3 Months-4.42%
6 Months6.19%
YTD11.46%
1 Year6.16%
14 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9355.25 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the BSE volume for Maruti was 301 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was 9355.25.

