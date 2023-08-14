Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's stocks plummet as investors sell off

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki India's stock opened at ₹9417.95 and closed at ₹9355.25. The stock had a high of ₹9417.95 and a low of ₹9306.05. The market capitalization of the company was ₹281,494.81 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was ₹10,036.7 and the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. On the BSE, a total of 299 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Maruti stock is ₹9290. There has been a 0.7% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -65.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.2%
|3 Months
|-4.42%
|6 Months
|6.19%
|YTD
|11.46%
|1 Year
|6.16%
On the last day of March, the BSE volume for Maruti was 301 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was ₹9355.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!