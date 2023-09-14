Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock plunges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 10473.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10473.7 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (Maruti) opened at 10500 and closed at 10502.8. The highest price reached during the day was 10534.2, while the lowest price was 10440. The market capitalization of Maruti stood at 316073.92 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti was 10568.2, and the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 2872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10473.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹10473.85

The current stock price of Maruti is 10473.7 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable with a very small decrease.

14 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10502.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume stood at 2,872 shares. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 10,502.8.

