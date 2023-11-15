Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 10431.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10395.8 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of the month, Maruti's open price was 10,431.25 and it closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was also 10,431.25, while the low was 10,366. Maruti's market capitalization is 3,14,036.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10,846.10, and the 52-week low is 8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti shares on this day was 1,565.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10431.25 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti's BSE volume reached 1565 shares. The closing price for Maruti's shares on this day was 10,431.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.