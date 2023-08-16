Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock plummets as trading turns bearish

On the last day, Maruti's open price was ₹9417.95, the close price was ₹9355.25, the high was ₹9417.95, and the low was ₹9258.2. The market cap of Maruti was ₹281458.56 crore, and the 52-week high and low were ₹10036.7 and ₹8076.65 respectively. The BSE volume for Maruti was 13184 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9317.35. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -37.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹37.9.
On the last day of the month, the BSE volume for Maruti was 13,184 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹9,355.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!