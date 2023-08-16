Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock plummets as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 9355.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9317.35 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti's open price was 9417.95, the close price was 9355.25, the high was 9417.95, and the low was 9258.2. The market cap of Maruti was 281458.56 crore, and the 52-week high and low were 10036.7 and 8076.65 respectively. The BSE volume for Maruti was 13184 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9317.35, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹9355.25

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9317.35. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -37.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by 37.9.

16 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9355.25 on last trading day

On the last day of the month, the BSE volume for Maruti was 13,184 shares. The closing price for the stock was 9,355.25.

