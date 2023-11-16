Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Soar: Trading in the Green

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 10394.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10435.6 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,429.65 and closed at 10,394.55. The stock's highest price for the day was 10,487.80, while the lowest price was 10,386.15. The company's market capitalization was 3,15,238.67 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti's stock was at 10,846.10, and the 52-week low was at 8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti's shares was 2,770.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10435.6, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹10394.55

The current price of Maruti stock is 10435.6. It has seen a percent change of 0.39, which translates to a net change of 41.05.

16 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10394.55 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti's BSE volume was 2770 shares, and the closing price was 10394.55.

