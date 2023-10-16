comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at 10707.65, down -0.17% from yesterday's 10725.65
BackBack

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at ₹10707.65, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹10725.65

29 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 10725.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10707.65 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MarutiPremium
Maruti

On the last day, Maruti opened at 10570.95 and closed at 10576.45. The stock reached a high of 10747.95 and a low of 10530.95. The market capitalization of Maruti is 324674.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10747.95, while the 52-week low is 8076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15564 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:33:44 PM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti closed today at ₹10707.65, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹10725.65

Today, Maruti stock closed at a price of 10707.65, which is a decrease of 0.17 percent. The net change in price from yesterday's closing price of 10725.65 is a decrease of 18. Overall, Maruti stock experienced a slight decline in value today.

16 Oct 2023, 05:42:13 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low price of 10667.35 and a high price of 10812.4 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:29:54 PM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10734.8 as against previous close of 10728.8

Maruti, a leading automobile manufacturer, currently has a spot price of 10702.85. The bid price stands at 10725.0 and the offer price at 10727.5. The offer quantity is 100 while the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for Maruti is 2980400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:17:10 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock is 8076.05 and the 52-week high price is 10745.05.

16 Oct 2023, 03:09:54 PM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10715.2, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹10725.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 10715.2. There has been a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -10.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:49:17 PM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 11000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 111.3 (+0.72%) & 50.95 (-3.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 118.75 (-10.55%) & 76.95 (-12.95%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:35:59 PM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10716.7, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹10725.65

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 10716.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -8.95.

16 Oct 2023, 02:16:00 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Maruti Suzuki India reached a low of 10,667.35 and a high of 10,812.40 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:08:03 PM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10734.8 as against previous close of 10728.8

Maruti, with a spot price of 10710.3, has a bid price of 10725.6 and an offer price of 10727.35. The bid quantity is 100 and the offer quantity is 500. The open interest stands at 2965000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:46:37 PM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10705, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹10725.65

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10,705. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.65, which means the stock price has decreased by 20.65.

16 Oct 2023, 01:26:54 PM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 11000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 97.55 (-11.72%) & 43.6 (-17.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 130.0 (-2.07%) & 84.35 (-4.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:21:09 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Maruti Suzuki India stock was 10,667.35, while the high price reached 10,812.4.

16 Oct 2023, 01:17:30 PM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10693, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹10725.65

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 10693, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -32.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the net change in price is a decrease of 32.65.

16 Oct 2023, 12:53:49 PM IST

Maruti Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:40:09 PM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10734.8 as against previous close of 10728.8

Maruti's spot price is currently at 10685.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 10701.15, while the offer price is even higher at 10705.65. The bid and offer quantities are both 100, indicating a relatively low level of trading activity. The open interest is at 2958300, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts. Overall, Maruti's stock seems to be trading steadily with moderate interest from buyers and sellers.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:37:34 PM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10700, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹10725.65

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 10700. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.65, indicating a decrease of 25.65 in the stock price. Overall, it suggests a small decline in the value of Maruti stock.

16 Oct 2023, 12:18:57 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low price of 10667.35 and a high price of 10812.4 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 12:03:59 PM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 16 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 11000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 91.0 (-17.65%) & 40.0 (-23.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 16 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 135.1 (-1.77%) & 87.7 (-0.79%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:55:58 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10674.5, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹10725.65

The current price of Maruti stock is 10674.5. There has been a decrease of -0.48% in the stock price, with a net change of -51.15.

16 Oct 2023, 11:25:29 AM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10734.8 as against previous close of 10728.8

Maruti, a leading automobile manufacturer, has a spot price of 10683.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 10693.6, while the offer price is 10696.85. The bid quantity is 200, indicating a higher demand, while the offer quantity is 100. The open interest for Maruti stands at 2968600, suggesting significant market activity. Overall, Maruti appears to be a popular stock with active trading.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:19:10 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low price of 10670 and a high price of 10812.4 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:14:25 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10676.9, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹10725.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 10676.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.45% or a net change of -48.75.

16 Oct 2023, 10:46:22 AM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 16 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 11000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 112.8 (+2.08%) & 49.45 (-5.99%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 16 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 112.0 (-15.63%) & 70.95 (-19.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:37:31 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10751.3, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹10725.65

The current stock price of Maruti is 10751.3. There has been a 0.24 percent change in the price, which represents a net change of 25.65.

16 Oct 2023, 10:22:24 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Maruti Suzuki India reached a low of 10,724.1 and a high of 10,812.4 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:00:48 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 10:00:05 AM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10734.8 as against previous close of 10728.8

Maruti is a stock trading at a spot price of 10798.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 10797.1, while the offer price is slightly higher at 10799.9. There are 100 shares available for both bid and offer quantities. The stock has a high open interest of 3038400, indicating significant trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:47:02 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10787.6, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹10725.65

The current stock price of Maruti is 10787.6 with a net change of 61.95 and a percent change of 0.58. This means that the stock price has increased by 61.95 points or 0.58% compared to the previous trading day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:02:29 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10747.95, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹10576.45

The current price of Maruti stock is 10747.95 with a percent change of 1.62. This means that the stock has increased by 1.62% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 171.5, indicating that the stock has risen by 171.5. Overall, the stock price of Maruti has shown positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 08:01:21 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10576.45 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the trading volume of Maruti on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 15,564 shares. The closing price of Maruti shares on this day was 10,576.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App