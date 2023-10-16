Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at ₹10707.65, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹10725.65

On the last day, Maruti opened at ₹10570.95 and closed at ₹10576.45. The stock reached a high of ₹10747.95 and a low of ₹10530.95. The market capitalization of Maruti is ₹324674.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10747.95, while the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15564 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Maruti share price update :Maruti closed today at ₹10707.65, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹10725.65 Today, Maruti stock closed at a price of ₹10707.65, which is a decrease of 0.17 percent. The net change in price from yesterday's closing price of ₹10725.65 is a decrease of ₹18. Overall, Maruti stock experienced a slight decline in value today.

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range The Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low price of ₹10667.35 and a high price of ₹10812.4 on the current day.

Maruti October futures opened at 10734.8 as against previous close of 10728.8 Maruti, a leading automobile manufacturer, currently has a spot price of 10702.85. The bid price stands at 10725.0 and the offer price at 10727.5. The offer quantity is 100 while the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for Maruti is 2980400.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock is 8076.05 and the 52-week high price is 10745.05.

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10715.2, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹10725.65 As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹10715.2. There has been a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -10.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹11000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹111.3 (+0.72%) & ₹50.95 (-3.14%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹118.75 (-10.55%) & ₹76.95 (-12.95%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10716.7, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹10725.65 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹10716.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -8.95.

Maruti October futures opened at 10734.8 as against previous close of 10728.8 Maruti, with a spot price of 10710.3, has a bid price of 10725.6 and an offer price of 10727.35. The bid quantity is 100 and the offer quantity is 500. The open interest stands at 2965000.

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10705, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹10725.65 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹10,705. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.65, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹20.65.

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹11000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹97.55 (-11.72%) & ₹43.6 (-17.11%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹130.0 (-2.07%) & ₹84.35 (-4.58%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10693, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹10725.65 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹10693, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -32.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the net change in price is a decrease of ₹32.65.

Maruti October futures opened at 10734.8 as against previous close of 10728.8 Maruti's spot price is currently at 10685.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 10701.15, while the offer price is even higher at 10705.65. The bid and offer quantities are both 100, indicating a relatively low level of trading activity. The open interest is at 2958300, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts. Overall, Maruti's stock seems to be trading steadily with moderate interest from buyers and sellers.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10700, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹10725.65 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹10700. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.65, indicating a decrease of ₹25.65 in the stock price. Overall, it suggests a small decline in the value of Maruti stock.

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 16 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹11000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹91.0 (-17.65%) & ₹40.0 (-23.95%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 16 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹135.1 (-1.77%) & ₹87.7 (-0.79%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10674.5, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹10725.65 The current price of Maruti stock is ₹10674.5. There has been a decrease of -0.48% in the stock price, with a net change of -51.15.

Maruti October futures opened at 10734.8 as against previous close of 10728.8 Maruti, a leading automobile manufacturer, has a spot price of 10683.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 10693.6, while the offer price is 10696.85. The bid quantity is 200, indicating a higher demand, while the offer quantity is 100. The open interest for Maruti stands at 2968600, suggesting significant market activity. Overall, Maruti appears to be a popular stock with active trading.

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10676.9, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹10725.65 The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is ₹10676.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.45% or a net change of -48.75.

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 16 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹11000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹112.8 (+2.08%) & ₹49.45 (-5.99%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 16 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹112.0 (-15.63%) & ₹70.95 (-19.74%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10751.3, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹10725.65 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10751.3. There has been a 0.24 percent change in the price, which represents a net change of 25.65.

Maruti October futures opened at 10734.8 as against previous close of 10728.8 Maruti is a stock trading at a spot price of 10798.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 10797.1, while the offer price is slightly higher at 10799.9. There are 100 shares available for both bid and offer quantities. The stock has a high open interest of 3038400, indicating significant trading activity.

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10787.6, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹10725.65 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10787.6 with a net change of 61.95 and a percent change of 0.58. This means that the stock price has increased by 61.95 points or 0.58% compared to the previous trading day.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10747.95, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹10576.45 The current price of Maruti stock is ₹10747.95 with a percent change of 1.62. This means that the stock has increased by 1.62% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 171.5, indicating that the stock has risen by ₹171.5. Overall, the stock price of Maruti has shown positive movement.

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10576.45 on last trading day On the last day of March, the trading volume of Maruti on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 15,564 shares. The closing price of Maruti shares on this day was ₹10,576.45.