Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 9313.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9418.75 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (Maruti) opened at 9324.85 and closed at 9313.45. The stock had a high of 9433.6 and a low of 9256.75. Maruti's market capitalization was 284,521.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 10036.7 and its 52-week low was 8076.65. On the BSE, Maruti had a volume of 4284 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9418.75, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹9313.45

Maruti stock is currently priced at 9418.75, representing a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 105.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, with an increase of 105.3.

17 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9313.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki had a total volume of 4284 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for these shares was 9313.45.

