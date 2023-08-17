Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (Maruti) opened at ₹9324.85 and closed at ₹9313.45. The stock had a high of ₹9433.6 and a low of ₹9256.75. Maruti's market capitalization was ₹284,521.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹10036.7 and its 52-week low was ₹8076.65. On the BSE, Maruti had a volume of 4284 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Maruti stock is currently priced at ₹9418.75, representing a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 105.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, with an increase of 105.3.
On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki had a total volume of 4284 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for these shares was ₹9313.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!