Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Shares Plummet as Investors React to Market Pressure

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:03 PM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 9603.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9567.3 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9680.05 and closed at 9653.2. The stock reached a high of 9723.4 and a low of 9590.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 290034.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 10036.7 and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 24,987 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9567.3, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9567.3. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -36.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 36.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9569.15, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current stock price of Maruti is 9569.15 with a percent change of -0.36. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -34.65, indicating a decrease of 34.65 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9567.2, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price of the stock is 9567.2. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -36.6, indicating a decrease of 36.6 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:24 PM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9584, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9584. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by 19.8. Overall, the stock price of Maruti has experienced a small decline.

17 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9592, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9592 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -11.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.12% and the net change is a decrease of 11.8 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9581, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9581. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 22.8.

17 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9594, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data of Maruti stock shows that its price is 9594. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -9.8. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:23 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9590, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9590. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -13.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 13.8.

17 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9602, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9602. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02. This corresponds to a net change of -1.8. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9601.5, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9601.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by -0.02 percent, resulting in a net change of -2.3.

17 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9605.95, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current price of Maruti stock is 9605.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.02, indicating a minimal increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.15, indicating a small positive movement.

17 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9597.5, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 9597.5. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by 6.3.

17 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9625, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

Based on the current data, Maruti stock is priced at 9625. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 21.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Jul 2023, 09:55 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9603.75, up 0% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 9603.75. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the stock price has remained relatively stable. The net change is -0.05, which means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05. Overall, the stock price of Maruti is relatively stable with a small decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9601.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9601.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates a minor decline in the value of the stock.

17 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9637.5, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 9637.5. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 33.7, which means the stock has gained 33.7 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9603.8, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹9653.2

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9603.8. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -49.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 49.4. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 08:21 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9653.2 yesterday

On the last day of Maruti's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in March, a total of 24,987 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 9,653.2.

