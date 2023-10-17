comScore
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at 10706.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's 10709.15
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at ₹10706.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹10709.15

24 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Maruti stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 10709.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10706.15 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti Suzuki had an opening price of 10,730. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 10,812.4 and a low of 10,667.35. The closing price was 10,725.65. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was 3,23,456.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,747.95, while the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The total BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 7,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:47:42 PM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti closed today at ₹10706.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹10709.15

Today, Maruti stock closed at a price of 10706.15, with a net change of -3 and a percent change of -0.03 compared to yesterday's closing price of 10709.15.

17 Oct 2023, 06:24:56 PM IST

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10706.15-3.0-0.0310812.48076.65323411.44
Tata Motors655.75-10.35-1.55677.9375.5251142.23
Tata Motors DVR435.8-4.6-1.04448.55190.0166904.74
Ashok Leyland176.60.40.23191.45133.151852.01
Jupiter Wagons308.854.11.35412.571.0511966.31
17 Oct 2023, 05:32:15 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Maruti Suzuki India reached a low of 10,569.55 and a high of 10,798.40 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:33:23 PM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10748.7 as against previous close of 10731.25

Maruti, the stock with a spot price of 10753.5, has a bid price of 10746.25 and an offer price of 10747.85. The bid and offer quantities stand at 100 each. The stock has an impressive open interest of 3068700.

17 Oct 2023, 03:32:33 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock is 8,076.05, while the 52-week high price is 10,810.85.

17 Oct 2023, 03:09:44 PM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹10746.2, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹10709.15

As of the latest data, the stock price of Maruti is 10746.2 with a percent change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 37.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41:19 PM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 87.9 (-15.68%) & 131.65 (-11.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 66.0 (-17.14%) & 41.0 (-20.31%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:31:09 PM IST

17 Oct 2023, 02:25:25 PM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10748.7 as against previous close of 10731.25

Maruti, the automobile manufacturer, has a spot price of 10,726. The bid price is slightly lower at 10,721.45, while the offer price is 10,725.2. The bid and offer quantities are both 100. The open interest for Maruti is 3,034,200.

17 Oct 2023, 02:21:12 PM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹10726.05, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹10709.15

The current stock price of Maruti is 10,726.05. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 16.9, meaning that the stock has increased by 16.9.

17 Oct 2023, 02:11:24 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock's low price for the day is 10569.55 and the high price is 10798.4.

17 Oct 2023, 01:47:05 PM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10722.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹10709.15

As per the current data, Maruti stock price is 10,722.55 with a percent change of 0.13%. The net change in the stock price is 13.4.

17 Oct 2023, 01:38:04 PM IST

Maruti share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days10464.81
10 Days10391.99
20 Days10450.91
50 Days10047.97
100 Days9823.86
300 Days9213.02
17 Oct 2023, 01:29:49 PM IST

17 Oct 2023, 01:23:34 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock had a low price of 10569.55 and a high price of 10798.4.

17 Oct 2023, 01:05:19 PM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10715.85, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹10709.15

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10715.85. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06. This corresponds to a net change of 6.7.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01:21 PM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10748.7 as against previous close of 10731.25

Maruti, a leading automobile company, has a spot price of 10725.3. The bid price is 10720.3, and the offer price is 10722.55. The offer quantity is 200, while the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for Maruti is 3011300.

17 Oct 2023, 12:50:01 PM IST

Maruti Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:37:34 PM IST

17 Oct 2023, 12:20:14 PM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10720, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹10709.15

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 10720. There has been a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 10.85.

17 Oct 2023, 12:12:49 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock's low price for the day was 10569.55, while the high price reached 10798.4.

17 Oct 2023, 12:09:30 PM IST

17 Oct 2023, 11:28:34 AM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10748.7 as against previous close of 10731.25

Maruti is a stock trading at a spot price of 10673.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 10665.45, while the offer price is 10668.75. The bid quantity is 100 and the offer quantity is 200. The stock has a high open interest of 2947800.

17 Oct 2023, 11:25:38 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Maruti Suzuki India stock today was 10,569.55, while the high price was 10,798.4.

17 Oct 2023, 11:15:12 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10675.4, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹10709.15

The current data shows that the price of Maruti stock is 10,675.4. There has been a decrease of 0.32% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -33.75.

17 Oct 2023, 10:50:08 AM IST

17 Oct 2023, 10:26:40 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹10640.3, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹10709.15

The current stock price of Maruti is 10640.3 with a percent change of -0.64. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.64%. The net change in the stock price is -68.85, meaning it has decreased by 68.85.

17 Oct 2023, 10:21:18 AM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10748.7 as against previous close of 10731.25

Maruti is a stock trading at a spot price of 10736.15. The bid price is 10726.5, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 10729.9, which is the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 100, indicating the number of shares available for buying and selling. The open interest for Maruti is 2941300.

17 Oct 2023, 10:16:05 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Maruti Suzuki India reached a low of 10569.55 and a high of 10798.4 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:58:41 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:11:57 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10760, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹10709.15

The current stock price of Maruti is 10760, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 50.85.

17 Oct 2023, 08:06:06 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10725.65 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti) had a trading volume of 7,031 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Maruti's shares on that day was 10,725.65.

