Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at ₹10706.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹10709.15

On the last day of trading, Maruti Suzuki had an opening price of ₹10,730. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹10,812.4 and a low of ₹10,667.35. The closing price was ₹10,725.65. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was ₹3,23,456.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,747.95, while the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The total BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 7,031 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti closed today at ₹10706.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹10709.15 Today, Maruti stock closed at a price of ₹10706.15, with a net change of -3 and a percent change of -0.03 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹10709.15.

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10706.15 -3.0 -0.03 10812.4 8076.65 323411.44 Tata Motors 655.75 -10.35 -1.55 677.9 375.5 251142.23 Tata Motors DVR 435.8 -4.6 -1.04 448.55 190.0 166904.74 Ashok Leyland 176.6 0.4 0.23 191.45 133.1 51852.01 Jupiter Wagons 308.85 4.1 1.35 412.5 71.05 11966.31

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Maruti Suzuki India reached a low of ₹10,569.55 and a high of ₹10,798.40 on the current day.

Maruti October futures opened at 10748.7 as against previous close of 10731.25 Maruti, the stock with a spot price of 10753.5, has a bid price of 10746.25 and an offer price of 10747.85. The bid and offer quantities stand at 100 each. The stock has an impressive open interest of 3068700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock is ₹8,076.05, while the 52-week high price is ₹10,810.85.

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹10746.2, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹10709.15 As of the latest data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹10746.2 with a percent change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 37.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Click here for Maruti Key Metrics

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹87.9 (-15.68%) & ₹131.65 (-11.61%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹66.0 (-17.14%) & ₹41.0 (-20.31%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10731.05 21.9 0.2 10812.4 8076.65 324163.62 Tata Motors 656.4 -9.7 -1.46 677.9 375.5 251391.17 Tata Motors DVR 436.65 -3.75 -0.85 448.55 190.0 167230.28 Ashok Leyland 176.7 0.5 0.28 191.45 133.1 51881.37 Jupiter Wagons 308.2 3.45 1.13 412.5 71.05 11941.13

Maruti October futures opened at 10748.7 as against previous close of 10731.25 Maruti, the automobile manufacturer, has a spot price of 10,726. The bid price is slightly lower at 10,721.45, while the offer price is 10,725.2. The bid and offer quantities are both 100. The open interest for Maruti is 3,034,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹10726.05, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹10709.15 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10,726.05. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 16.9, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹16.9. Click here for Maruti Board Meetings

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range Maruti Suzuki India stock's low price for the day is ₹10569.55 and the high price is ₹10798.4.

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10722.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹10709.15 As per the current data, Maruti stock price is ₹10,722.55 with a percent change of 0.13%. The net change in the stock price is 13.4.

Maruti share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 10464.81 10 Days 10391.99 20 Days 10450.91 50 Days 10047.97 100 Days 9823.86 300 Days 9213.02

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹85.25 (-18.23%) & ₹129.55 (-13.02%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹70.15 (-11.93%) & ₹43.15 (-16.13%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range Maruti Suzuki India stock had a low price of ₹10569.55 and a high price of ₹10798.4.

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10715.85, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹10709.15 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹10715.85. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06. This corresponds to a net change of 6.7.

Maruti October futures opened at 10748.7 as against previous close of 10731.25 Maruti, a leading automobile company, has a spot price of 10725.3. The bid price is 10720.3, and the offer price is 10722.55. The offer quantity is 200, while the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for Maruti is 3011300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Maruti Live Updates MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA More Information

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10715.35 6.2 0.06 10812.4 8076.65 323689.36 Tata Motors 662.45 -3.65 -0.55 677.9 375.5 253708.23 Tata Motors DVR 440.7 0.3 0.07 448.55 190.0 168781.37 Ashok Leyland 177.4 1.2 0.68 191.45 133.1 52086.9 Jupiter Wagons 309.0 4.25 1.39 412.5 71.05 11972.13

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10720, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹10709.15 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹10720. There has been a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 10.85.

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range Maruti Suzuki India stock's low price for the day was ₹10569.55, while the high price reached ₹10798.4.

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 17 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹83.65 (-19.76%) & ₹124.35 (-16.52%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 17 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹74.8 (-6.09%) & ₹45.5 (-11.56%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti October futures opened at 10748.7 as against previous close of 10731.25 Maruti is a stock trading at a spot price of 10673.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 10665.45, while the offer price is 10668.75. The bid quantity is 100 and the offer quantity is 200. The stock has a high open interest of 2947800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Maruti Suzuki India stock today was ₹10,569.55, while the high price was ₹10,798.4.

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10675.4, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹10709.15 The current data shows that the price of Maruti stock is ₹10,675.4. There has been a decrease of 0.32% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -33.75.

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 17 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹59.1 (-43.31%) & ₹91.55 (-38.54%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 17 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹66.0 (+28.28%) & ₹106.55 (+33.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹10640.3, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹10709.15 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10640.3 with a percent change of -0.64. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.64%. The net change in the stock price is -68.85, meaning it has decreased by ₹68.85. Click here for Maruti Profit Loss

Maruti October futures opened at 10748.7 as against previous close of 10731.25 Maruti is a stock trading at a spot price of 10736.15. The bid price is 10726.5, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 10729.9, which is the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 100, indicating the number of shares available for buying and selling. The open interest for Maruti is 2941300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Maruti Suzuki India reached a low of ₹10569.55 and a high of ₹10798.4 on the current day.

Maruti Live Updates MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA More Information

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10760, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹10709.15 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10760, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 50.85.

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10725.65 on last trading day On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti) had a trading volume of 7,031 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Maruti's shares on that day was ₹10,725.65.