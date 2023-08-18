Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Maruti opened at ₹9426 and closed at ₹9418.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹9475.05, while the lowest price was ₹9350. The market capitalization of Maruti was ₹283,499.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,036.7, and the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 27,880 shares.

