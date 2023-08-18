comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 9372 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9384.5 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti opened at 9426 and closed at 9418.75. The highest price reached during the day was 9475.05, while the lowest price was 9350. The market capitalization of Maruti was 283,499.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,036.7, and the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 27,880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:42:35 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9384.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹9372

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9384.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 12.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and the net change is an increase of 12.5.

18 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.93%
3 Months-2.36%
6 Months6.48%
YTD11.68%
1 Year4.82%
18 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:05:08 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9384.9, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹9418.75

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 9384.9, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -33.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the value has decreased by 33.85.

18 Aug 2023, 08:19:13 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9418.75 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the trading volume for Maruti on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27,880 shares. The closing price for Maruti was 9,418.75.

