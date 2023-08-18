Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Maruti opened at ₹9426 and closed at ₹9418.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹9475.05, while the lowest price was ₹9350. The market capitalization of Maruti was ₹283,499.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,036.7, and the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 27,880 shares.
Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9384.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹9372
The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹9384.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 12.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and the net change is an increase of 12.5.
Maruti share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.93%
|3 Months
|-2.36%
|6 Months
|6.48%
|YTD
|11.68%
|1 Year
|4.82%
Maruti Live Updates
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9418.75 on last trading day
On the last day of March, the trading volume for Maruti on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27,880 shares. The closing price for Maruti was ₹9,418.75.
