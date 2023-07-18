Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 9687.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9654 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 9687.95. The stock had a high of 9698.0 and a low of 9555.55. The market capitalization of the company was 292,576.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,036.7 and the 52-week low was 8,076.65. Interestingly, there were no shares traded on the BSE for Maruti Suzuki on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9654, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹9687.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 9654. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.35% or a net change of -33.95.

18 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9663.4, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹9687.95

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9663.4, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -24.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and the value of the stock has decreased by 24.55.

18 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9655.85, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹9687.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 9655.85. There has been a -0.33 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -32.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33 percent and the value has decreased by 32.1 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9690.1, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹9687.95

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9690.1. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.15, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Maruti Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9695.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹9687.95

The current stock price of Maruti is 9695.1 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 7.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the actual increase in price is 7.15.

18 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9686.15, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹9687.95

The current stock price of Maruti is 9686.15, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -1.8. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.02% and the total decrease in value is 1.8.

18 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9705.85, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹9687.95

The current stock price of Maruti is 9705.85, with a net change of 17.9 and a percent change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 17.9 points or 0.18% compared to the previous trading session.

18 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9713.85, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹9687.95

The current stock price of Maruti is 9713.85. There has been a 0.27% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25.9.

Click here for Maruti Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9683, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹9687.95

As per the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9683. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -4.95.

18 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9700, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹9687.95

The current stock price of Maruti is 9700, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 12.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.12% or 12.05.

18 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9688.05, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹9603.8

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9688.05. There has been a 0.88 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 84.25 rupees.

18 Jul 2023, 08:23 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9603.8 yesterday

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki had a BSE volume of 17,645 shares with a closing price of 9,603.8.

