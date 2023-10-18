Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at 10780.75, up 0.36% from yesterday's 10742.05

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (Maruti) opened at ₹10,760 and closed at ₹10,709.15. The stock reached a high of ₹10,798.4 and a low of ₹10,569.55 during the day. Maruti's market capitalization was ₹3,23,411.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,812.4 and the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 15,185 shares.
Today, the closing price of Maruti stock was ₹10780.75, which represents a 0.36% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was ₹38.7. Yesterday's closing price was ₹10742.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|10780.75
|38.7
|0.36
|10812.4
|8076.65
|325664.96
|Tata Motors
|668.35
|12.6
|1.92
|677.9
|375.5
|255967.84
|Tata Motors DVR
|443.6
|8.0
|1.84
|448.55
|190.0
|169892.02
|Ashok Leyland
|175.65
|-0.95
|-0.54
|191.45
|133.1
|51573.08
|Jupiter Wagons
|304.8
|-4.05
|-1.31
|412.5
|71.05
|11809.4
Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low of ₹10723.2 and a high of ₹10809.95.
Maruti, currently trading at a spot price of 10777, has a bid price of 10800.0 and an offer price of 10800.3. The offer quantity stands at 100, while the bid quantity is 200. The open interest for Maruti is 3149000.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock reached a 52-week low price of 8076.05 and a 52-week high price of 10810.85.
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10,794.5 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 52.45. This indicates that the stock's price has increased by 0.49% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of ₹52.45.
Top active call options for Maruti at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹11000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹107.3 (+13.42%) & ₹42.25 (+7.51%) respectively.
Top active put options for Maruti at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹76.0 (-23.5%) & ₹122.0 (-19.5%) respectively.
The current price of Maruti stock is ₹10706.15 with a net change of -3 and a percent change of -0.03. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Maruti, currently trading at a spot price of 10750.8, has a bid price of 10796.4 and an offer price of 10798.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 100. The stock has an open interest of 3094300.
The Maruti Suzuki India stock had a low price of ₹10569.55 and a high price of ₹10798.4 on the current day.
As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹10706.15. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of ₹3 in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|10558.99
|10 Days
|10402.74
|20 Days
|10461.90
|50 Days
|10069.15
|100 Days
|9838.96
|300 Days
|9223.79
Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low of ₹10569.55 and a high of ₹10798.4 on the current day.
Top active call options for Maruti at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹11000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹93.8 (-0.85%) & ₹37.3 (-5.09%) respectively.
Top active put options for Maruti at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹89.8 (-9.61%) & ₹140.6 (-7.23%) respectively.
As of the current data, Maruti stock is priced at ₹10706.15. There has been a slight percent change of -0.03, indicating a small decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 points. Overall, the stock seems to have experienced a slight decline in value.
Maruti is currently trading at a spot price of 10750.8. The bid price stands at 10763.0, and the offer price is 10765.0 with an offer quantity of 100. The bid quantity is 200. The stock has an open interest of 3044600.
The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is ₹10706.15. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹3. Overall, the current data suggests a small decline in the Maruti stock price.
The stock price of Maruti Suzuki India reached a low of ₹10569.55 and a high of ₹10798.4 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Top active call options for Maruti at 18 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹11000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹99.6 (+5.29%) & ₹39.6 (+0.76%) respectively.
Top active put options for Maruti at 18 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹83.7 (-15.75%) & ₹132.5 (-12.57%) respectively.
As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹10706.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.03 percent, resulting in a net change of -3. This implies that the stock price has slightly declined.
Maruti Suzuki India stock had a low price of ₹10,569.55 and a high price of ₹10,798.4 on the current day.
Maruti's spot price is currently at 10750.8, with a bid price of 10774.4 and an offer price of 10776.95. The offer quantity is 100, and the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for Maruti stands at 3055200.
The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is ₹10706.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -3. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.
Top active call options for Maruti at 18 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹11000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹100.0 (+5.71%) & ₹40.15 (+2.16%) respectively.
Top active put options for Maruti at 18 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹85.25 (-14.19%) & ₹134.4 (-11.32%) respectively.
As per the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹10706.15. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of ₹3 in the stock price.
Maruti's spot price is at 10750.8, with a bid price of 10790.2 and an offer price of 10791.55. The offer quantity stands at 100, while the bid quantity is also 100. Additionally, the stock has an open interest of 3024300.
The Maruti Suzuki India stock's low price for the day was ₹10,569.55, while the high price was ₹10,798.4.
As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹10,706.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -3. This indicates that the stock price has slightly declined.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.62%
|3 Months
|11.84%
|6 Months
|23.11%
|YTD
|28.07%
|1 Year
|23.24%
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10706.15 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of March, Maruti BSE recorded a volume of 15,185 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹10,709.15.
