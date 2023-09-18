Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 10489.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10527.85 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

Maruti's stock opened at 10519.95 and closed at 10489.3 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 10549.95 and a low of 10477. The market capitalization of Maruti is 318025.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10575 and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti's shares on this day was 5627.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10489.3 on last trading day

On the last day of the month, Maruti Suzuki had a trading volume of 5,627 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 10,489.3.

