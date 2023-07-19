Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at a price of ₹9690 and closed at ₹9687.95. The stock had a high of ₹9760.05 and a low of ₹9602.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹292,012.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10,036.7 and the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. A total of 5,213 shares were traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9635.9, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹9669.3 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9635.9. There has been a 0.35% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -33.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Share Via

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9637.3, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹9669.3 As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹9637.3. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32, suggesting a decrease of ₹32 in the stock price. Share Via

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9631.1, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹9669.3 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9631.1, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -38.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the net change in price is a decrease of ₹38.2. This information suggests that Maruti stock is currently experiencing a slight decrease in value. Share Via

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9634, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹9669.3 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹9634, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -35.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the net change is a decrease of 35.3 points. Click here for Maruti Profit Loss Share Via

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9605, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹9669.3 Based on the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹9605 with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -64.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.66% or ₹64.3. Share Via

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9651.4, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹9669.3 As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹9651.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -17.9. Share Via

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9669.3, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹9687.95 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9669.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.19 percent, which amounts to a net change of -18.65. Share Via

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9687.95 yesterday On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 5213 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹9687.95. Share Via