Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 9669.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9635.9 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at a price of 9690 and closed at 9687.95. The stock had a high of 9760.05 and a low of 9602.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 292,012.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10,036.7 and the 52-week low is 8076.65. A total of 5,213 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9635.9, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹9669.3

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9635.9. There has been a 0.35% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -33.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

19 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9637.3, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹9669.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9637.3. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32, suggesting a decrease of 32 in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9631.1, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹9669.3

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9631.1, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -38.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the net change in price is a decrease of 38.2. This information suggests that Maruti stock is currently experiencing a slight decrease in value.

19 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9634, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹9669.3

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9634, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -35.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the net change is a decrease of 35.3 points.

Click here for Maruti Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9605, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹9669.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9605 with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -64.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.66% or 64.3.

19 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9651.4, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹9669.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9651.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -17.9.

19 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9669.3, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹9687.95

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9669.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.19 percent, which amounts to a net change of -18.65.

19 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9687.95 yesterday

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 5213 shares. The closing price for the stock was 9687.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.