Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Maruti opened at ₹10742.95 and closed at ₹10742.05. The high of the day was ₹10809.95, while the low was ₹10723.2. The market capitalization of Maruti is ₹325,664.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10812.4, while the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 7790 shares.
The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹10775 with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -17, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹17. Overall, the stock price for Maruti has slightly decreased.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.61%
|3 Months
|14.37%
|6 Months
|24.29%
|YTD
|28.52%
|1 Year
|22.49%
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10726.85. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -65.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹65.15 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was 7790 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹10742.05.
