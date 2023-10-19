Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 10792 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10775 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti opened at 10742.95 and closed at 10742.05. The high of the day was 10809.95, while the low was 10723.2. The market capitalization of Maruti is 325,664.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10812.4, while the 52-week low is 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 7790 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10775, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹10792

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 10775 with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -17, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 17. Overall, the stock price for Maruti has slightly decreased.

19 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.61%
3 Months14.37%
6 Months24.29%
YTD28.52%
1 Year22.49%
19 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10726.85, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹10792

The current stock price of Maruti is 10726.85. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -65.15, suggesting a decrease of 65.15 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10742.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was 7790 shares. The closing price of the stock was 10742.05.

