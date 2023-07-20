Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's stock slumps as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 9669.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9610 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki opened at 9638 and closed at 9669.3. The stock's high for the day was 9673 and the low was 9526.45. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was 290,222.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 10036.7 and the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 6539 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9610, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹9669.3

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 9610, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -59.3. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a negative percent change and a decrease in value of -59.3.

20 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9669.3 yesterday

On the last day of March, Maruti's BSE volume was 6539 shares, with a closing price of 9669.3.

