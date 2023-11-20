Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 10476.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10513.5 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's open price was 10502.45, the closing price was 10476.85, the high for the day was 10602, and the low was 10498.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at 317,591.87 crores. The 52-week high for Maruti Suzuki was 10846.1, while the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 27463 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST

On the last day of March, the BSE volume for Maruti was 27,463 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was 10,476.85.

