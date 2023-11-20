Maruti Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's open price was ₹10502.45, the closing price was ₹10476.85, the high for the day was ₹10602, and the low was ₹10498.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹317,591.87 crores. The 52-week high for Maruti Suzuki was ₹10846.1, while the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 27463 shares.

