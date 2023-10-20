Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Rise as Trading Begins on a Positive Note

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 10770.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10773.9 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of March, Maruti's open price was 10,726.85, the close price was 10,792, the high was 10,795, and the low was 10,715.6. The market capitalization was 325,347.78 crore. The 52-week high was 10,812.4, and the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti's shares was 64,202.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Maruti October futures opened at 10778.95 as against previous close of 10790.8

The spot price of Maruti stock is 10776.2. The bid price is 10786.3 and the offer price is 10789.8. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is 100. The open interest is 2983700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Maruti Suzuki India stock was 10737.35, while the high price was 10796.9.

20 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10773.9, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹10770.25

The current stock price of Maruti is 10773.9 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% or 3.65 points. It indicates a relatively stable performance of the stock.

20 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.8%
3 Months13.49%
6 Months23.6%
YTD28.32%
1 Year23.54%
20 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10771.7, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹10770.25

According to the current data, the Maruti stock price is 10771.7. The percent change is 0.01, indicating a very slight increase, and the net change is 1.45, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10792 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was 64,202 shares, and the closing price was 10,792.

