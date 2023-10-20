Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Rise as Trading Begins on a Positive Note

On the last day of March, Maruti's open price was ₹10,726.85, the close price was ₹10,792, the high was ₹10,795, and the low was ₹10,715.6. The market capitalization was ₹325,347.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹10,812.4, and the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti's shares was 64,202.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The spot price of Maruti stock is 10776.2. The bid price is 10786.3 and the offer price is 10789.8. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is 100. The open interest is 2983700.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Today, the low price of Maruti Suzuki India stock was ₹10737.35, while the high price was ₹10796.9.
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10773.9 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% or 3.65 points. It indicates a relatively stable performance of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.8%
|3 Months
|13.49%
|6 Months
|23.6%
|YTD
|28.32%
|1 Year
|23.54%
According to the current data, the Maruti stock price is ₹10771.7. The percent change is 0.01, indicating a very slight increase, and the net change is 1.45, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was 64,202 shares, and the closing price was ₹10,792.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!