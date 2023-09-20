Maruti Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, Maruti's open price was ₹10525 and the close price was ₹10527.85. The high for the day was ₹10624.8 and the low was ₹10495.25. The marketCap for Maruti was ₹317859.21 crore. The 52-week high for the company was ₹10575 and the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 15726 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.