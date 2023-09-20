Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 10527.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10522.35 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti's open price was 10525 and the close price was 10527.85. The high for the day was 10624.8 and the low was 10495.25. The marketCap for Maruti was 317859.21 crore. The 52-week high for the company was 10575 and the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 15726 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10527.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki had a total volume of 15,726 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Maruti Suzuki on this day was 10,527.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.