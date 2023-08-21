Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
1 min read.Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM ISTLivemint
Maruti stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 9372 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9464.1 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Maruti had an open price of ₹9375 and a close price of ₹9372. The high for the day was ₹9476.95, while the low was ₹9338.85. The market capitalization of Maruti was ₹285,891.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,036.7, while the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 5401 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Aug 2023, 09:01:40 AM IST
Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9464.1, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹9372
The current price of Maruti stock is ₹9464.1. The stock has experienced a 0.98% increase, with a net change of 92.1.
21 Aug 2023, 08:25:05 AM IST
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9372 on last trading day
On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki recorded a volume of 5401 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was ₹9372.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!