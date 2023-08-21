Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 9372 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9464.1 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti had an open price of 9375 and a close price of 9372. The high for the day was 9476.95, while the low was 9338.85. The market capitalization of Maruti was 285,891.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,036.7, while the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 5401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9464.1, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹9372

The current price of Maruti stock is 9464.1. The stock has experienced a 0.98% increase, with a net change of 92.1.

21 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9372 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki recorded a volume of 5401 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was 9372.

