Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at ₹9749.95 and closed at ₹9774.85. The stock reached a high of ₹9823.3 and a low of ₹9703 during the day. Maruti's market capitalization is ₹296,645.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10,036.7 and the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2859 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.