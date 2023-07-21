comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 9774.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9805.05 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MarutiPremium
Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at 9749.95 and closed at 9774.85. The stock reached a high of 9823.3 and a low of 9703 during the day. Maruti's market capitalization is 296,645.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10,036.7 and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2859 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:00:55 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9805.05, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹9774.85

Based on the current data of Maruti stock, the stock price is 9805.05. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 30.2, which further confirms the positive movement in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 09:50:58 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9774.85 yesterday

On the last day of March, the trading volume for Maruti on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,879 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was 9,774.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout