LIVE UPDATES

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock plummets as market sentiment turns sour

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 9774.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9770.1 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9749.95 and closed at 9774.85. The stock reached a high of 9842.5 and a low of 9703 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is currently 295,561.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10,036.7 and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The stock had a BSE volume of 3877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:36:45 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9770.1, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹9774.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 9770.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change is -4.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

21 Jul 2023, 11:19:15 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9782, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹9774.85

The current price of Maruti stock is 9782. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 7.15.

21 Jul 2023, 11:07:29 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9784.55, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹9774.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9784.55. It has experienced a 0.1 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 9.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Maruti is showing a positive trend.

21 Jul 2023, 10:46:46 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9756.5, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹9774.85

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9756.5. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 18.35. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:33:58 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9743.65, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹9774.85

The current stock price of Maruti is 9743.65, with a percent change of -0.32. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -31.2, indicating a decrease of 31.2.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15:08 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9789.85, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹9774.85

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9789.85, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15% or 15 points. Overall, the stock is performing relatively stable with a small increase in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:14:43 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9774.85 yesterday

On the last day of March, Maruti's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,898 shares. The closing price for the stock was 9,774.85.

