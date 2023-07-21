Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 9774.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9805.05 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at 9749.95 and closed at 9774.85. The stock reached a high of 9823.3 and a low of 9703 during the day. Maruti's market capitalization is 296,645.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10,036.7 and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2859 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9805.05, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹9774.85

Based on the current data of Maruti stock, the stock price is 9805.05. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 30.2, which further confirms the positive movement in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9774.85 yesterday

On the last day of March, the trading volume for Maruti on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,879 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was 9,774.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.