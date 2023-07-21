Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock plummets as market sentiment turns sour

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹9749.95 and closed at ₹9774.85. The stock reached a high of ₹9842.5 and a low of ₹9703 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is currently ₹295,561.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10,036.7 and the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. The stock had a BSE volume of 3877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.