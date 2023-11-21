Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 10566.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10519.15 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of the month, Maruti's opening price was 10485.05, and it closed at 10524.1. The stock's highest price for the day was 10592.65, while the lowest price was 10485.05. Maruti's market capitalization stood at 319,208.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10846.1, and the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti shares on this day was 5115.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The Maruti Suzuki India stock had a low price of 10511.55 and a high price of 10616.3 for the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Maruti November futures opened at 10603.55 as against previous close of 10575.65

Maruti's spot price is currently at 10534.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 10540.6, while the offer price is even higher at 10543.85. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 50. The open interest for Maruti is at 2592900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10519.15, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹10566.65

The current price of Maruti stock is 10519.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -47.5, which means it has decreased by 47.5.

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.29%
3 Months11.2%
6 Months15.39%
YTD25.87%
1 Year19.42%
21 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10580, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹10566.65

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10580, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 13.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and the net change in the stock price is 13.35.

21 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10524.1 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5115 shares. The closing price for Maruti Suzuki on this day was 10524.1.

