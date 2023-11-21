Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

On the last day of the month, Maruti's opening price was ₹10485.05, and it closed at ₹10524.1. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹10592.65, while the lowest price was ₹10485.05. Maruti's market capitalization stood at ₹319,208.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10846.1, and the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti shares on this day was 5115.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.