Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 10522.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10348.45 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti's stock opened at 10499 and closed at 10522.35. The highest price for the day was 10499 and the lowest was 10340.05. The company's market capitalization is 312606.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10624.8 and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 8505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10348.45, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹10522.35

The current stock price of Maruti is 10348.45 with a percent change of -1.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.65% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -173.9, meaning that it has decreased by 173.9 compared to its previous closing price.

21 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10522.35 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the volume of Maruti shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 8,505 shares. The closing price for the shares on that day was 10,522.35.

