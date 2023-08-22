Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's stock takes a hit as trading turns bearish

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki opened at ₹9464.1 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹9480.65, while the low was ₹9414.7. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is currently ₹285,035.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹10,036.7, and the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. On the BSE, a total of 8503 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9435.75, with a percentage change of -0.3 and a net change of -28.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% or ₹28.35. This information indicates a slight decline in the value of Maruti stock.
On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 8,503 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹9,464.1.
