Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's stock takes a hit as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 9464.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9435.75 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki opened at 9464.1 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 9480.65, while the low was 9414.7. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is currently 285,035.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 10,036.7, and the 52-week low is 8076.65. On the BSE, a total of 8503 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9435.75, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹9464.1

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9435.75, with a percentage change of -0.3 and a net change of -28.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% or 28.35. This information indicates a slight decline in the value of Maruti stock.

22 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9464.1 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 8,503 shares. The closing price for the stock was 9,464.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.