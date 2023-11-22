Maruti Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day of the month, Maruti's stock opened at ₹10,580 and closed at ₹10,566.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10,616.3, while the lowest price was ₹10,501.8. The market capitalization of Maruti is ₹3,17,674.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10,846.1, and the 52-week low is ₹8,076.65. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2,923.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.