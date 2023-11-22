Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 10566.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10516.25 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of the month, Maruti's stock opened at 10,580 and closed at 10,566.65. The highest price reached during the day was 10,616.3, while the lowest price was 10,501.8. The market capitalization of Maruti is 3,17,674.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10,846.1, and the 52-week low is 8,076.65. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2,923.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10566.65 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki had a trading volume of 2923 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 10566.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.