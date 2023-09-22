Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Sees Positive Movement

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,300.05 and closed at ₹10,348.45. The stock reached a high of ₹10,394.75 and a low of ₹10,206.05 during the day. Maruti Suzuki's market capitalization stood at ₹3,11,021.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,624.80, while the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 15,720 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.81%
|3 Months
|4.43%
|6 Months
|23.12%
|YTD
|22.51%
|1 Year
|11.21%
The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹10424.95. There has been a percent change of 1.25, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 128.95, which represents the actual change in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.
