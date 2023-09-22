Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Sees Positive Movement

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 10296 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10424.95 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,300.05 and closed at 10,348.45. The stock reached a high of 10,394.75 and a low of 10,206.05 during the day. Maruti Suzuki's market capitalization stood at 3,11,021.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,624.80, while the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 15,720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.81%
3 Months4.43%
6 Months23.12%
YTD22.51%
1 Year11.21%
22 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10424.95, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹10296

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 10424.95. There has been a percent change of 1.25, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 128.95, which represents the actual change in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

22 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10348.45 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the BSE volume for Maruti was 15,720 shares, with a closing price of 10,348.45.

