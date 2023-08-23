Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day of the month, Maruti's stock opened at ₹9435.75 and closed at the same price. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹9510 and a low of ₹9419.1. The company's market capitalization was recorded at ₹286,501.79 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹10,036.7 and the low was ₹8,076.65. The total BSE volume for the day was 7,836 shares.
Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9453.4, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹9493.45
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹9453.4. It has experienced a decrease of 0.42% in percentage change and a net change of -40.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by ₹40.05.
Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9493, up 0% from yesterday's ₹9493.45
The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9493. There has been a 0% change in the stock price, with a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with a slight decrease of -0.45.
Maruti share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.83%
|3 Months
|-1.96%
|6 Months
|9.48%
|YTD
|13.07%
|1 Year
|10.01%
Maruti Live Updates
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9484.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹9435.75
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹9484.3, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 48.55. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.51% from its previous value and the net change is positive, indicating a rise in the stock price.
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9435.75 on last trading day
On the last day of March, the trading volume for Maruti on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,836 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was ₹9,435.75.
