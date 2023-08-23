Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 9493.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9453.4 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of the month, Maruti's stock opened at 9435.75 and closed at the same price. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 9510 and a low of 9419.1. The company's market capitalization was recorded at 286,501.79 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 10,036.7 and the low was 8,076.65. The total BSE volume for the day was 7,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9453.4, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹9493.45

The current stock price of Maruti is 9453.4. It has experienced a decrease of 0.42% in percentage change and a net change of -40.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 40.05.

23 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9493, up 0% from yesterday's ₹9493.45

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9493. There has been a 0% change in the stock price, with a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with a slight decrease of -0.45.

23 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.83%
3 Months-1.96%
6 Months9.48%
YTD13.07%
1 Year10.01%
23 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9484.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹9435.75

The current stock price of Maruti is 9484.3, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 48.55. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.51% from its previous value and the net change is positive, indicating a rise in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9435.75 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the trading volume for Maruti on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,836 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was 9,435.75.

