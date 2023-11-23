Maruti Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at ₹10,520.25 and closed at ₹10,530.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10,547.95, while the lowest price was ₹10,422.05. The market capitalization of Maruti was ₹316,771.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,846.10, and the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The total BSE volume for Maruti shares was 2,193.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10530.75 on last trading day
