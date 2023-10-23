comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:59:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 387.65 -1.1%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.05 -0.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201.15 -0.86%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 654.1 -1.3%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Plummets in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

18 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 10727 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10600.8 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MarutiPremium
Maruti

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,771.7 and closed at 10,770.25. The stock's high for the day was 10,796.9, while the low was 10,700. The company's market capitalization stood at 3,24,263.31 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti's stock was 10,812.4, and the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,987 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:56:04 PM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹10600.8, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹10727

The current stock price of Maruti is 10,600.8. There has been a decrease in the price by 1.18% or a net change of -126.2.

Click here for Maruti Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:40:38 PM IST

Maruti share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days10748.09
10 Days10606.45
20 Days10528.73
50 Days10168.47
100 Days9896.45
300 Days9267.80
23 Oct 2023, 01:23:20 PM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.05 (-73.01%) & 11.3 (-76.8%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 57.85 (+103.7%) & 24.4 (+51.55%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:21:02 PM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10601.1, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹10727

As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 10601.1. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -125.9, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:16:51 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock's low price for the day was 10589.35, while the high price reached 10717.35.

23 Oct 2023, 01:03:33 PM IST

Maruti Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:49:46 PM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10700.0 as against previous close of 10727.1

Maruti's spot price is currently at 10618.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 10600.05, while the offer price stands at 10603.9. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 100. The open interest for Maruti is at 2491300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:42:58 PM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10608, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹10727

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10608, with a percent change of -1.11. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.11% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -119, indicating a decrease of 119.

23 Oct 2023, 12:30:00 PM IST

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10620.0-107.0-1.010812.48076.65320809.02
Tata Motors656.15-6.55-0.99677.9375.5251295.43
Tata Motors DVR433.15-6.5-1.48449.0190.0165889.83
Ashok Leyland171.55-0.65-0.38191.45133.150369.26
Jupiter Wagons299.85-10.55-3.4412.571.0511617.61
23 Oct 2023, 12:23:16 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock's low price for the day was 10590.4, while the high price reached 10717.35.

23 Oct 2023, 12:03:45 PM IST

Maruti share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy17171718
Buy12121212
Hold7777
Sell1112
Strong Sell3333
23 Oct 2023, 12:02:58 PM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.0 (-77.41%) & 22.35 (-73.83%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 61.15 (+115.32%) & 27.35 (+69.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:44:32 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10637.2, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹10727

The current data for Maruti stock is as follows: - Price: 10637.2- Percent Change: -0.84- Net Change: -89.8This means that the stock price of Maruti has decreased by 0.84% or 89.8. The current price of the stock is 10637.2.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43:04 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10644.95-82.05-0.7610812.48076.65321562.71
Tata Motors652.2-10.5-1.58677.9375.5249782.64
Tata Motors DVR432.6-7.05-1.6449.0190.0165679.19
Ashok Leyland170.8-1.4-0.81191.45133.150149.05
Jupiter Wagons296.55-13.85-4.46412.571.0511489.75
23 Oct 2023, 11:26:42 AM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10700.0 as against previous close of 10727.1

Maruti's spot price is currently at 10603.4, with a bid price of 10596.7 and an offer price of 10599.0. The offer quantity stands at 100, while the bid quantity is also at 100. The open interest for Maruti is 2574400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:24:45 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low price of 10590.4 and a high price of 10717.35 today.

23 Oct 2023, 11:06:04 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10601.8, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹10727

The current data for Maruti stock shows that its price is 10601.8. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -125.2, which further confirms the decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:07 AM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.45 (-68.28%) & 33.9 (-60.3%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 41.95 (+47.71%) & 95.5 (+54.28%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:38:11 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10629.1-97.9-0.9110812.48076.65321083.92
Tata Motors656.6-6.1-0.92677.9375.5251467.77
Tata Motors DVR434.9-4.75-1.08449.0190.0166560.06
Ashok Leyland171.7-0.5-0.29191.45133.150413.31
Jupiter Wagons301.05-9.35-3.01412.571.0511664.1
23 Oct 2023, 10:29:19 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10626.05, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹10727

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 10626.05 with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -100.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.94% and the value has decreased by 100.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:14:10 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock's low price today was 10641.5 and the high price was 10717.35.

23 Oct 2023, 10:12:00 AM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10700.0 as against previous close of 10727.1

Maruti, with a spot price of 10695.25, has a bid price of 10704.5 and an offer price of 10707.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 100 and a bid quantity of 100. The open interest for Maruti stands at 2613800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:05:30 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10686.85, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹10727

The current stock price of Maruti is 10686.85 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -40.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the value has gone down by 40.15.

23 Oct 2023, 09:52:10 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:40:28 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.02%
3 Months11.94%
6 Months25.32%
YTD27.77%
1 Year23.18%
23 Oct 2023, 09:14:17 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10651.1, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹10727

The current stock price of Maruti is 10651.1, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -75.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.71% and the decrease in value is 75.9.

23 Oct 2023, 08:09:12 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10770.25 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the volume of Maruti shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4987 shares. The closing price for these shares was 10770.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App