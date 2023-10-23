Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹10600.8, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹10727 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10,600.8. There has been a decrease in the price by 1.18% or a net change of -126.2. Click here for Maruti Key Metrics

Maruti share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 10748.09 10 Days 10606.45 20 Days 10528.73 50 Days 10168.47 100 Days 9896.45 300 Days 9267.80 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.05 (-73.01%) & ₹11.3 (-76.8%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹57.85 (+103.7%) & ₹24.4 (+51.55%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10601.1, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹10727 As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹10601.1. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -125.9, suggesting a decline in the stock value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range Maruti Suzuki India stock's low price for the day was ₹10589.35, while the high price reached ₹10717.35.

Maruti Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti October futures opened at 10700.0 as against previous close of 10727.1 Maruti's spot price is currently at 10618.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 10600.05, while the offer price stands at 10603.9. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 100. The open interest for Maruti is at 2491300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10608, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹10727 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹10608, with a percent change of -1.11. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.11% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -119, indicating a decrease of ₹119. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10620.0 -107.0 -1.0 10812.4 8076.65 320809.02 Tata Motors 656.15 -6.55 -0.99 677.9 375.5 251295.43 Tata Motors DVR 433.15 -6.5 -1.48 449.0 190.0 165889.83 Ashok Leyland 171.55 -0.65 -0.38 191.45 133.1 50369.26 Jupiter Wagons 299.85 -10.55 -3.4 412.5 71.05 11617.61

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range Maruti Suzuki India stock's low price for the day was ₹10590.4, while the high price reached ₹10717.35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 17 17 17 18 Buy 12 12 12 12 Hold 7 7 7 7 Sell 1 1 1 2 Strong Sell 3 3 3 3

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.0 (-77.41%) & ₹22.35 (-73.83%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹61.15 (+115.32%) & ₹27.35 (+69.88%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10637.2, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹10727 The current data for Maruti stock is as follows: - Price: ₹10637.2- Percent Change: -0.84- Net Change: -89.8This means that the stock price of Maruti has decreased by 0.84% or ₹89.8. The current price of the stock is ₹10637.2.

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10644.95 -82.05 -0.76 10812.4 8076.65 321562.71 Tata Motors 652.2 -10.5 -1.58 677.9 375.5 249782.64 Tata Motors DVR 432.6 -7.05 -1.6 449.0 190.0 165679.19 Ashok Leyland 170.8 -1.4 -0.81 191.45 133.1 50149.05 Jupiter Wagons 296.55 -13.85 -4.46 412.5 71.05 11489.75

Maruti October futures opened at 10700.0 as against previous close of 10727.1 Maruti's spot price is currently at 10603.4, with a bid price of 10596.7 and an offer price of 10599.0. The offer quantity stands at 100, while the bid quantity is also at 100. The open interest for Maruti is 2574400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low price of ₹10590.4 and a high price of ₹10717.35 today.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10601.8, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹10727 The current data for Maruti stock shows that its price is ₹10601.8. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -125.2, which further confirms the decrease in value.

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.45 (-68.28%) & ₹33.9 (-60.3%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹10600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹41.95 (+47.71%) & ₹95.5 (+54.28%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10629.1 -97.9 -0.91 10812.4 8076.65 321083.92 Tata Motors 656.6 -6.1 -0.92 677.9 375.5 251467.77 Tata Motors DVR 434.9 -4.75 -1.08 449.0 190.0 166560.06 Ashok Leyland 171.7 -0.5 -0.29 191.45 133.1 50413.31 Jupiter Wagons 301.05 -9.35 -3.01 412.5 71.05 11664.1

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10626.05, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹10727 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹10626.05 with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -100.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.94% and the value has decreased by ₹100.95.

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range Maruti Suzuki India stock's low price today was ₹10641.5 and the high price was ₹10717.35.

Maruti October futures opened at 10700.0 as against previous close of 10727.1 Maruti, with a spot price of 10695.25, has a bid price of 10704.5 and an offer price of 10707.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 100 and a bid quantity of 100. The open interest for Maruti stands at 2613800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10686.85, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹10727 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10686.85 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -40.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the value has gone down by ₹40.15.

Maruti Live Updates

Maruti share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.02% 3 Months 11.94% 6 Months 25.32% YTD 27.77% 1 Year 23.18%

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10651.1, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹10727 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10651.1, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -75.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.71% and the decrease in value is ₹75.9.