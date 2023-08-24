Maruti Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Maruti stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 9493.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9597.75 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹9508 and closed at ₹9493.45. The stock reached a high of ₹9638.35 and a low of ₹9445.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is ₹289928.89 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹10036.7 and a low of ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 10427 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:11:55 AM IST
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9493.45 on last trading day
On the last day of the month, Maruti had a BSE volume of 10,427 shares and closed at a price of ₹9,493.45.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!