Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock soars as positive trading trend continues

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at ₹9749.95 and closed at ₹9774.85. The stock had a high of ₹9842.5 and a low of ₹9703 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Maruti is ₹295,434.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10,036.7 and the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti shares was 12,217.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9799.7, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹9768.1
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹9799.7. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 31.6, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹31.6.
Click here for Maruti Profit Loss
Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9802.7, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹9768.1
The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹9802.7. There has been a 0.35 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 34.6.
Maruti Live Updates
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9734.5, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹9768.1
The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹9734.5. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -33.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹33.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9780, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹9774.85
As per the current data, the Maruti stock is priced at ₹9780. It has experienced a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 5.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.15 points.
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9774.85 yesterday
On the last day of March, Maruti's BSE volume was 12,217 shares and the closing price was ₹9,774.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!