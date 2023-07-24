comScore
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock soars as positive trading trend continues
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock soars as positive trading trend continues

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 9768.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9799.7 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at 9749.95 and closed at 9774.85. The stock had a high of 9842.5 and a low of 9703 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Maruti is 295,434.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10,036.7 and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti shares was 12,217.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:46:52 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9799.7, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹9768.1

The current stock price of Maruti is 9799.7. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 31.6, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 31.6.

Click here for Maruti Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:37:11 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9802.7, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹9768.1

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9802.7. There has been a 0.35 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 34.6.

24 Jul 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:20:23 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9734.5, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹9768.1

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9734.5. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -33.6, suggesting a decrease of 33.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

24 Jul 2023, 09:02:30 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9780, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹9774.85

As per the current data, the Maruti stock is priced at 9780. It has experienced a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 5.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.15 points.

24 Jul 2023, 08:18:50 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9774.85 yesterday

On the last day of March, Maruti's BSE volume was 12,217 shares and the closing price was 9,774.85.

