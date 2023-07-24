Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock soars as positive trading trend continues

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at ₹9749.95 and closed at ₹9774.85. The stock had a high of ₹9842.5 and a low of ₹9703 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Maruti is ₹295,434.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10,036.7 and the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti shares was 12,217.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.