Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 10494 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10494 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,425.05 and closed at 10,496. The stock reached a high of 10,524.15 and a low of 10,400. The company's market capitalization stands at 3,16,735.47 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti Suzuki is 10,846.10, while the 52-week low is 8,076.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.04%
3 Months8.29%
6 Months13.0%
YTD24.94%
1 Year17.39%
24 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10494, up 0% from yesterday's ₹10494

Based on the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 10494 with no net change or percent change. This means that the stock price has remained stable and has not moved in either direction.

24 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10496 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the BSE volume for Maruti was 10,679 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was 10,496.

