Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock soars with positive trading day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,425.05 and closed at ₹10,496. The stock reached a high of ₹10,524.15 and a low of ₹10,400. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹3,16,735.47 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti Suzuki is ₹10,846.10, while the 52-week low is ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,679 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.04%
|3 Months
|8.29%
|6 Months
|13.0%
|YTD
|24.94%
|1 Year
|17.39%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹10494 with no net change or percent change. This means that the stock price has remained stable and has not moved in either direction.
On the last day of March, the BSE volume for Maruti was 10,679 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was ₹10,496.
