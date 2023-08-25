comScore
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Soars Today
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Soars Today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 9570.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9600 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at 9640 and closed at 9597.75. The highest price reached during the day was 9657, while the lowest was 9552. The company's market capitalization was 289,030.2 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti's stock was 10,036.7, and the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti's shares was 27,124.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:03:27 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9600, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹9570.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 9600, which represents a percent change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 29.8, which represents the actual change in the stock price. Overall, Maruti's stock seems to be performing positively with a small increase in its price.

25 Aug 2023, 09:42:37 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9585.15, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹9570.2

The current price of Maruti stock is 9585.15 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 14.95. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.16% or 14.95 points.

25 Aug 2023, 09:32:43 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:32:15 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.12%
3 Months-2.2%
6 Months10.09%
YTD14.05%
1 Year9.99%
25 Aug 2023, 09:05:54 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9568, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹9597.75

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9568, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -29.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.31%, resulting in a net decrease of 29.75.

25 Aug 2023, 08:19:37 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9597.75 on last trading day

On the last day of the month, Maruti's BSE volume was 27,124 shares, and the closing price was 9,597.75.

