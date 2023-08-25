Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Soars Today

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at ₹9640 and closed at ₹9597.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹9657, while the lowest was ₹9552. The company's market capitalization was ₹289,030.2 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti's stock was ₹10,036.7, and the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti's shares was 27,124.
The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is ₹9600, which represents a percent change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 29.8, which represents the actual change in the stock price. Overall, Maruti's stock seems to be performing positively with a small increase in its price.
The current price of Maruti stock is ₹9585.15 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 14.95. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.16% or 14.95 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.12%
|3 Months
|-2.2%
|6 Months
|10.09%
|YTD
|14.05%
|1 Year
|9.99%
The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9568, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -29.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.31%, resulting in a net decrease of ₹29.75.
On the last day of the month, Maruti's BSE volume was 27,124 shares, and the closing price was ₹9,597.75.
