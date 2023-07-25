Maruti Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
Maruti stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 9768.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9690 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Maruti's stock opened at ₹9750.05 and closed at ₹9768.1 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹9814.9, while the lowest was ₹9680.05. Maruti's market capitalization stood at ₹292,715.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹10,036.7 and ₹8,076.65, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023
Maruti closed at ₹9768.1 yesterday
On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was 4099 shares, with a closing price of ₹9768.1.
