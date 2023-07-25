Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 9768.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9690 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

Maruti's stock opened at 9750.05 and closed at 9768.1 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 9814.9, while the lowest was 9680.05. Maruti's market capitalization stood at 292,715.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 10,036.7 and 8,076.65, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9768.1 yesterday

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was 4099 shares, with a closing price of 9768.1.

