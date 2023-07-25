Maruti Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

Maruti's stock opened at ₹9750.05 and closed at ₹9768.1 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹9814.9, while the lowest was ₹9680.05. Maruti's market capitalization stood at ₹292,715.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹10,036.7 and ₹8,076.65, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9768.1 yesterday
On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was 4099 shares, with a closing price of ₹9768.1.