Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Soar on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 10536.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10536.45 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Maruti Suzuki opened at 10,424.95 and closed at 10,296. The stock reached a high of 10,564.9 and a low of 10,307.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is 3,18,285.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 10,624.8 and 8,076.65 respectively. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 20,997 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10296 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was 20,997 shares with a closing price of 10,296.

