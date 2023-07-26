Maruti Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Maruti stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 9694.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9757.5 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki had an open price of ₹9649.9 and a close price of ₹9694.7. The stock reached a high of ₹9774.5 and a low of ₹9613.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was ₹294754.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10036.7, while the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 5158 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:08:39 AM IST
