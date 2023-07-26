Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 9694.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9757.5 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki had an open price of 9649.9 and a close price of 9694.7. The stock reached a high of 9774.5 and a low of 9613.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was 294754.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10036.7, while the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 5158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9694.7 yesterday

