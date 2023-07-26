Maruti Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki had an open price of ₹9649.9 and a close price of ₹9694.7. The stock reached a high of ₹9774.5 and a low of ₹9613.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was ₹294754.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10036.7, while the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 5158 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9694.7 yesterday
On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki BSE had a total volume of 5158 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹9694.7.