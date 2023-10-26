comScore
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at ₹10392, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹10596.25

26 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 10596.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10392 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti's stock opened at 10,474 and closed at 10,549.8. The high for the day was 10,645.6, while the low was 10,474. The market capitalization for Maruti stood at 3,20,091.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,812.4, and the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti's shares on that day was 6,396.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:48:56 PM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti closed today at ₹10392, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹10596.25

Today, the closing price of Maruti stock was 10392, which represents a 1.93% decrease from the previous day's closing price of 10596.25. The net change in the stock price is -204.25.

26 Oct 2023, 06:20:27 PM IST

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10392.0-204.25-1.9310812.48076.65313921.6
Tata Motors626.45-11.4-1.79677.9375.5239920.78
Tata Motors DVR413.15-5.55-1.33449.0190.65158230.14
Ashok Leyland166.5-3.0-1.77191.45133.148886.52
Jupiter Wagons294.714.04.99412.571.0511418.08
26 Oct 2023, 05:38:41 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low price of 10287 and a high price of 10665.6 during the current trading day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:30:37 PM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10530.15 as against previous close of 10580.15

Maruti is currently trading at a spot price of 10425.75. The bid price is 10448.55 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 10454.25 with an offer quantity of 100. The open interest for Maruti stands at 498,000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:27:46 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock is 8,076.05, while the 52-week high price is 10,810.85.

26 Oct 2023, 03:12:08 PM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10416.25, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹10596.25

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10416.25 with a percent change of -1.7. The net change is -180, indicating a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:49:59 PM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 26 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-99.94%) & 0.05 (-98.46%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 26 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 10400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (+98.65%) & 27.55 (+181.12%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:37:44 PM IST

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10445.15-151.1-1.4310812.48076.65315527.15
Tata Motors627.9-9.95-1.56677.9375.5240476.11
Tata Motors DVR414.0-4.7-1.12449.0190.65158555.67
Ashok Leyland166.25-3.25-1.92191.45133.148813.12
Jupiter Wagons294.714.04.99412.571.0511418.08
26 Oct 2023, 02:24:00 PM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10441.15, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹10596.25

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 10,441.15. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -155.1, reflecting a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:16:15 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low price of 10287 and a high price of 10665.6 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:15:12 PM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10530.15 as against previous close of 10580.15

Maruti is a stock with a spot price of 10436.8. The bid price is 10440.3 and the offer price is 10441.85. The stock has an offer quantity of 100 and a bid quantity of 200. The open interest is 502000.

26 Oct 2023, 02:00:04 PM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹10437, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹10596.25

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10437. There has been a percent change of -1.5%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -159.25, further indicating a decrease.

26 Oct 2023, 01:38:26 PM IST

Maruti share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days10716.22
10 Days10637.61
20 Days10529.40
50 Days10190.20
100 Days9908.14
300 Days9288.11
26 Oct 2023, 01:23:31 PM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 26 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.5 (-96.06%) & 0.05 (-98.46%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 26 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 36.6 (+273.47%) & 237.65 (+29.58%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:11:24 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low of 10287 and a high of 10665.6 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:09:48 PM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹10457.95, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹10596.25

26 Oct 2023, 12:59:13 PM IST

Maruti Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:54:58 PM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10530.15 as against previous close of 10580.15

Maruti, a leading automobile company, has a spot price of 10478.7. The bid price stands at 10474.85 with a bid quantity of 100. The offer price is 10479.65, accompanied by an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 627600.

26 Oct 2023, 12:42:18 PM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10474.1, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹10596.25

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10474.1 with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -122.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.15% and the net change is a decrease of 122.15.

26 Oct 2023, 12:30:02 PM IST

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10469.8-126.45-1.1910812.48076.65316271.78
Tata Motors629.05-8.8-1.38677.9375.5240916.54
Tata Motors DVR414.75-3.95-0.94449.0190.65158842.91
Ashok Leyland166.5-3.0-1.77191.45133.148886.52
Jupiter Wagons268.3-12.4-4.42412.571.0510395.21
26 Oct 2023, 12:11:25 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low price of 10287 and a high price of 10665.6 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:08:06 PM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.65 (-95.89%) & 0.1 (-96.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 32.65 (-233.16%) & 2.0 (-45.95%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 11:53:05 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy17171718
Buy12121212
Hold7777
Sell1112
Strong Sell3333
26 Oct 2023, 11:48:53 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10474, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹10596.25

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10474. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -122.25, suggesting a significant decline in the stock value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:31:50 AM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10530.15 as against previous close of 10580.15

Maruti is currently trading at a spot price of 10468.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 10474.9, while the offer price is 10474.95. The bid quantity is 200, and the offer quantity is 800. The open interest for Maruti is 631100.

26 Oct 2023, 11:31:07 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10479.75-116.5-1.110812.48076.65316572.35
Tata Motors626.5-11.35-1.78677.9375.5239939.93
Tata Motors DVR411.0-7.7-1.84449.0190.65157406.72
Ashok Leyland165.6-3.9-2.3191.45133.148622.27
Jupiter Wagons266.7-14.0-4.99412.571.0510333.22
26 Oct 2023, 11:16:53 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Maruti Suzuki India stock today was 10287, while the high price reached 10665.6.

26 Oct 2023, 11:12:57 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10462.8, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹10596.25

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 10462.8. There has been a percent change of -1.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -133.45, reflecting a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:41:08 AM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 26 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-96.92%) & 0.3 (-95.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 26 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 43.55 (+344.39%) & 235.8 (+28.57%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:32:46 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10473.25-123.0-1.1610812.48076.65316376.0
Tata Motors629.6-8.25-1.29677.9375.5241127.18
Tata Motors DVR414.5-4.2-1.0449.0190.65158747.17
Ashok Leyland166.1-3.4-2.01191.45133.148769.07
Jupiter Wagons266.7-14.0-4.99412.571.0510333.22
26 Oct 2023, 10:32:23 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10473.25, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹10596.25

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10473.25. There has been a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -123, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:17:49 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low price of 10,287 and a high price of 10,665.6 during the current trading day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:11:28 AM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10530.15 as against previous close of 10580.15

Maruti is currently trading at a spot price of 10,470.2. The bid price is 10,480.05, while the offer price is 10,482.1. The offer quantity is 100, and the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for Maruti is 674,600.

26 Oct 2023, 10:05:09 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:45:51 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10476.75, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹10596.25

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10,476.75. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -119.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 09:32:48 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.51%
3 Months13.04%
6 Months24.47%
YTD26.14%
1 Year17.59%
26 Oct 2023, 09:09:31 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10596.25, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹10549.8

The current price of Maruti stock is 10596.25. It has experienced a 0.44% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 46.45.

26 Oct 2023, 08:09:37 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10549.8 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti BSE had a trading volume of 6396 shares and closed at a price of 10549.8.

