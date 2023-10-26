Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at 10392, down -1.93% from yesterday's 10596.25

Maruti share price update :Maruti closed today at ₹10392, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹10596.25 Today, the closing price of Maruti stock was ₹10392, which represents a 1.93% decrease from the previous day's closing price of ₹10596.25. The net change in the stock price is -204.25.

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10392.0 -204.25 -1.93 10812.4 8076.65 313921.6 Tata Motors 626.45 -11.4 -1.79 677.9 375.5 239920.78 Tata Motors DVR 413.15 -5.55 -1.33 449.0 190.65 158230.14 Ashok Leyland 166.5 -3.0 -1.77 191.45 133.1 48886.52 Jupiter Wagons 294.7 14.0 4.99 412.5 71.05 11418.08 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low price of ₹10287 and a high price of ₹10665.6 during the current trading day.

Maruti October futures opened at 10530.15 as against previous close of 10580.15 Maruti is currently trading at a spot price of 10425.75. The bid price is 10448.55 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 10454.25 with an offer quantity of 100. The open interest for Maruti stands at 498,000.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock is ₹8,076.05, while the 52-week high price is ₹10,810.85.

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 26 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-99.94%) & ₹0.05 (-98.46%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 26 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹10400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (+98.65%) & ₹27.55 (+181.12%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 10716.22 10 Days 10637.61 20 Days 10529.40 50 Days 10190.20 100 Days 9908.14 300 Days 9288.11

Maruti share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 17 17 17 18 Buy 12 12 12 12 Hold 7 7 7 7 Sell 1 1 1 2 Strong Sell 3 3 3 3

Maruti share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.51% 3 Months 13.04% 6 Months 24.47% YTD 26.14% 1 Year 17.59%

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10596.25, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹10549.8 The current price of Maruti stock is ₹10596.25. It has experienced a 0.44% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹46.45.